Viral video: Bihar nurse jabs man with empty syringe during busy vaccine drive

Patna: As India recorded 51,667 new COVID-19 cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the country’s total caseload to 3,01,34,445, a video going viral on social media shows a nurse in Bihar busy talking to people in the vaccination hall, taking a syringe out from a wrapper and pushing it on a man’s arm without any vaccine dose in it.

According to reports, the incident took place in Chhapra city Bihar on June 21. Once the video went viral on social media, people demanded action against the nurse.

While the young man, 20-year-old Azhar was being shot with the syringe, a friend who stood nearby was filming him receiving the vaccination. This is how the act was captured on camera.

Saran’s District Immunization Officer (DIO) Dr Ajay Kumar said that a show-cause notice has been issued to nurse Chanda Kumari (48) and has been asked to explain within 48 hours told, Aaj Tak reported.

The nurse has been suspended from duty. However, the DIO added that the nurse did not deliberately make the mistake. Overcrowding at the vaccination center led her to act in haste and she ended up pushing an empty syringe, he added.

Meanwhile, authorities have said the man who fell victim to the empty syringe incident can get the vaccine dose on any day he chooses.

He also said that the nurse did not deliberately skip the vaccine dose, but it was a mistake that happened because there were a lot of people waiting in a queue at the center, Azhar told Aaj Tak.

He went on to appeal to the authorities that there should not be any harsh action taken against the nurse.