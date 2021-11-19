Viral video: Cow escapes from slaughterhouse, rides a slide at water park

A video of a cow escaping from a butcher to freedom in Brazil while riding a water slide at a water park has gone viral on social media.

After wandering about for a bit, the cow climbed the stairs to the top of the water slide and then carefully descended down the curving path leading to the open-air swimming pool.

The 700-pound cow escaped from a butcher 500 kilometres west of Rio de Janeiro and made way to a local water park in Nova Granada.

Fortunately, the water park did not have a large number of guests at the time, so the bovine was not startled.

The cow has since been named Tobogã which means ‘slide’ in Portuguese.

According to IHeartRadio, the owner of the swimming pool has adopted Toboga as a family pet.