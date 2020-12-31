Viral video: David Warner ends 2020 with a Tollywood twist

His fascination for Telugu cinema began during Covid-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' with his family

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 31st December 2020 3:12 pm IST
Viral video: David Warner ends 2021 with a Tollywood twist
David Warner as Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Looks like Australian cricketer David Warner’s love for Tollywood isn’t decreasing in any way and his latest social media post proves it.

His fascination for Telugu cinema began during Covid-19 lockdown when he danced to Allu Arjun’s ‘Butta Bomma’ with his family. Since then the Australia opener rose much fame in the Telugu states and has been sharing many videos on his social media.

Continuing the same, David Warner gave Tollywood twist to his year ender post too.

David Warner and his love for Tollywood

On Thursday, David Warner took to his Instagram and shared a hilarious year ending video where the cricketer can be seen recreating the scene from Tollywood hit ‘Maharshi’ starring Mahesh Babu. Sharing the video Warner wrote, “Let’s finish the year off with a tough one 😂😂 Here is to a New Year 2021!! #actor #movie.”

READ:  If Amir had issues with Waqar, he should have spoken to Misbah, says Inzamam

Warner morphs his face to stars, especially from the Telugu film industry like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Pothineni, among others. From recreating Prabhas’ role in Baahubali to Chiranjeevi’s in Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy, David Warner’s viral videos are the current craze among the Telugu audience.

The Australian opening batsman quipped that Baahubali video was the ‘hardest of them all.’

Warner has also been taking this love for Telugu cinema on the cricket field or events around it as well. Recently, he was even seen grooving to Butta Bomma again when Hyderabad team had qualified for the play-offs of the Dream11 IPL.  

READ:  Mohammed Siraj first India debutant to pick 5 wickets in a Test in 7 years

Infact, after seeing his interest in Telugu cinema, fans have been asking David Warner to take break from cricket and act in Tollywood. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 31st December 2020 3:12 pm IST
Back to top button