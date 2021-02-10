Viral Video: Desi couple skiing in ‘dhoti and saree’ in US wins internet

Hyderabad: From performing jaw-dropping flips to hoop dancing in saree, Indian women across the world are breaking the shackles everyday and wowed the internet with the videos. And now, to join the bandwagon is an NRI couple who decided to go skiing effortlessly, donning the traditional saree and dhoti.

Pictures and videos featuring Divya and Madhu, gliding through the snow in Welch village, a popular skiing haunt in Minnesota, US are doing rounds on internet.

The couple have wowed the Internet with their unusual choice of garments. While Divya wore a blue saree over leggings and a pullover, Madhu donned a dhoti before hitting the slopes.

While sharing the video on Instagram, Divya wrote, “We needed to do something really crazy today to distract ourselves.” Thanking the love and appreciation she is receiving from across the world, she wrote, “My partner in crime for everything silly and stupid. And thank you for all the love pouring in from everywhere for the Skiing in Saree videos.”

Since being shared, their video has managed to garner more than 327k views and over 13k likes. Many netizens who were impressed took to the comments section to shower their praise.

One user wrote, “Love this! Sari and panche game strong.” Panche is another name for Dhoti. Another user commented, “Wow!! This is Beautiful.”

This is not the first time that videos of people performing impressive stunts while wearing sarees have gone viral. Earlier, videos of a woman gymnast performing jaw-dropping flips and cartwheels in a saree had also wowed the Internet.