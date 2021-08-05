Viral Video: Drunk woman lies on busy road, blocks traffic

A young woman, suspected of being under the influence of an intoxicant, caused a ruckus on Tilak Road in Pune on Tuesday night by lying down on the road and blocking traffic.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

https://twitter.com/VaidehiTaman/status/1422795060114968587

“According to our information, the woman came to Hirabaug from the Khadak area,” said senior inspector Balasaheb Kopnar, in charge of the Swargate police station. The video shows her lying down for a few minutes on the road. “Our teams responded to the scene after police received the call, but she managed to flee,” Kopnar added.

“We are looking for the woman. While it appears from the video that the woman was under the influence of something, possibly alcohol, we can’t be certain because no medical tests were performed. Her behaviour was, without a doubt, reckless. After we locate her, we will attempt to learn her side of the story and take appropriate action, said a senior officer with the Pune city police.

“We have also been told that people were clapping when the woman was lying on the road,” the officer continued. Nothing can escape the camera these days, and everything goes viral on social media platforms. But that doesn’t mean we can act solely on the basis of a video. We will investigate the matter in accordance with the rules and take appropriate action.”