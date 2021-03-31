Viral video: In this bizarre TV serial, man fetches bride ‘Chand ka tukda’ in a car!

It is not an unknown fact that Indian soap operas barely contain sense and logic. Every Indian remembers Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Gopi bahu washing her husband’s laptop, nonsensical scenes from the Indian ‘Supernatural’ Naagin (five seasons!) and Simar turning into ‘Makkhi’ in the over-dragged family drama Sasural Simar Ka.

But this one definitely has to beat them all! A clip from Star Plus’ production ‘Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka’, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma as lead actors, is now viral for its bizarre scene of the lead actor fetching ‘Chand Ka Tukda’ in real to marry his lady love.

In the viral clip, you can see the bride putting up a condition on marrying whoever gets her a piece of the moon. The lead guy then initiates a plan to go in space in a car! And then uses a wand and uses a spell to cast magic on the moon to break a piece out of it as per the request of his love interest.

And netizens are having a laughter riot. Memes and comments started flooding and we can’t get enough of them.

Here are some of the funniest reactions:

I stand corrected. Apparently, this is an Indian TV show about jinns ! pic.twitter.com/Xpsi1jmYhT — Shefali Vaidya. (@ShefVaidya) March 30, 2021

Haan bhai Amazon walo ki hi h wo rassi



Wonder Woman b same rassi use karti h pic.twitter.com/yNmSzfIAdP — the Social Engineer❓ (@banarasiaa) March 30, 2021

Smithsonian's Museum of air & space has moon rocks on display which were collected during the apollo missions. Technically, those are chand ka tukda!!

A TV show on heist from that museum would have been more interesting than 4 people pulling the moon with a shiny rope. — Mayank Verma (@mayankverma_lee) March 30, 2021

Nasa couldn't predict either that it would take a Paki man, a rope, and a car to bring back "chand ka tukda"…they spent billions on their space program…now they're ruined.



From NASA to SATYA NASA in one go!😂😂😂😂@Impregnable007 @_EkBharatiya_ @RaveenKr @indian_soldier https://t.co/V7IISnk1IF — Santana Poojari🕉️🚩🚩🇮🇳 (@SanatanPujari85) March 30, 2021

@elonmusk wasted millions as he didn't watch this TV episode



He may cancel all his @SpaceX projects after seeing this option



His team shud contact the director (Jinn specialist) of this show for future space collabs which can be done by pulling it down to @earth 🌝🌏@NASA — ↪humanity☜☆☞sucks↩ (@Intoxicateddez1) March 30, 2021