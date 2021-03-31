Viral video: In this bizarre TV serial, man fetches bride ‘Chand ka tukda’ in a car!

It is not an unknown fact that Indian soap operas barely contain sense and logic. Every Indian remembers Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Gopi bahu washing her husband’s laptop, nonsensical scenes from the Indian ‘Supernatural’ Naagin (five seasons!) and Simar turning into ‘Makkhi’ in the over-dragged family drama Sasural Simar Ka.
But this one definitely has to beat them all! A clip from Star Plus’ production ‘Yeh Jaadu hai Jinn Ka’, starring Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma as lead actors, is now viral for its bizarre scene of the lead actor fetching ‘Chand Ka Tukda’ in real to marry his lady love.
In the viral clip, you can see the bride putting up a condition on marrying whoever gets her a piece of the moon. The lead guy then initiates a plan to go in space in a car! And then uses a wand and uses a spell to cast magic on the moon to break a piece out of it as per the request of his love interest.
And netizens are having a laughter riot. Memes and comments started flooding and we can’t get enough of them.
Here are some of the funniest reactions: