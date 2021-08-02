Viral Video: Monkey takes over the principal’s office in Gwalior

Gwalior: Animals in public places are not a rare sight. But the mischievous monkey group entering a school, and one of the group taking over the principal’s chair, left the internet in splits.

In the one-minute clip, we can see a monkey that snuck into a school in Gwalior and got hold of a brand new principal’s chair. The animal refused to move, while being oblivious to the chaos it was creating around the place.

In the video we can see many people around the table, trying to shoo the monkey away; but to no avail, as he just plays around with the plastic sheet covering the chair.

At the end of the video, the monkey finally leaves when one of the lady staff almost approached the animal.

Before this we had a monkey travelling and having his time in a metro train, along with the public around, who were as expected amused and surprised in Delhi.

Another known incident occurred as an injured leopard was found in a school’s canteen in Maharashtra and was retrieved by the forest department officials from the wildlife group Wildlife SOS.