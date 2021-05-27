Viral video of giant moon at Arctic is fake!

Among the spate of blood-moon photos and videos which were shared on Wednesday, a video of a gigantic moon that was claimed to be spotted at the Arctic, between Russia and Canada, went viral on social media.

The video shows the moon, seemingly closer to the Earth’s surface, on a landscape. This video was shared widely on all social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Twitter.

This is at Artic.. Between Russia n canada..

Moon appears this big and disappears in about 30 seconds..

What a sight.. pic.twitter.com/RtogMbd0mI — Jagat Darak (@jagat_darak) May 26, 2021

However, several fact checks confirmed it to be a false video and a mere creation of computer-generated imagery (CGI). It was revealed that the video was created by an artist named Aleksey (TikTok: @Aleksey___nz).

Aleksey is a CGI and VFX artist and has posted similar work on his profile. He has also made other celestial visual graphics that show the moon broken into pieces, Saturn close to the Sun, a video showing a UFO, etc, Alt News mentioned in a fact-check report of the same video.

Earth witnessed two celestial events on May 26–a blood moon and lunar eclipse.