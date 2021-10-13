Viral video of K’taka Cong leaders abusing state party chief creates uproar

Hyderabad: A viral video of a former member of Parliament and media coordinator belonging to the Indian National Congress was leaked online on Wednesday which was a cause of embarrassment for the party.

The two individuals were found badmouthing Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar as unbeknownst to them, their lapel mics were still on.

Former Lok Sabha MP VS Ugrappa and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator MA Salim can be heard talking about an alleged ‘scandal’ involving DK Shivakumar that has to do with him and his aides accepting bribes.

Two @INCKarnataka leaders name & shame @DKShivakumar ahead of a press conference while whispering to each other.



They talk about DK accepting bribes, being a collection agent, mock his speech, hint at him being drunk etc



LHS: Media coordinator Salim, RHS : Fmr MP Ugrappa pic.twitter.com/gkiiTU9xtP — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) October 13, 2021

Salim said in the clip, “It was six to eight per cent before then it became 10 to 12 per cent. It is all DK adjustment. Mulgund (aide of DK) has made Rs 50-100 crore. Imagine if Mulgund has this, then how much DK has.”

Furthermore, VS Ugrappa and Salim also discuss how the Karnataka Congress president is of no use to the party in the video. “We all fought hard to make DK the president. But he hurt us and the party,” remarks Ugrappa.

“He stutters while talking. I don’t know if it’s low BP or if he’s a drunkard. That’s what we discussed, media also asked if he was drinking then but he wasn’t. Siddaramaiah’s body language is kadak (smart),” Salim can be heard saying. Ugrappa adds that they all fought hard to make DK the president, however, he hurt them and subsequently maligned the party.