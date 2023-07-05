viral video: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda as 'newly-weds' in temple

Mumbai: Actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda became overnight sensations all over the country post their successful projects in the Telugu industry. The duo is busy shooting for their upcoming romantic drama, Kushi and fans are already gushing over their chemistry in the teasers, posters and songs.

The BTS photos and videos of Samantha from the sets are now going viral on the internet. The actress can be seen dressed up as a newly wedded bride alongside her co-actor Vijay, who also donned a traditional dhoti. The actress was dressed in a simple saree which she paired with golden jhumkas and a ‘mangal sutra’.

The Liger actor shared a BTS video from the sets on his Instagram Broadcast, which shows the onscreen couple shooting a pooja scene. The sequence, which reportedly was the last scene of the film, was shot at a temple in Draksharama, Andhra Pradesh. Vijay and Sam can be seen as a ‘newly-wedded’ couple.

Quick Namasthe from me and Samantha to you all:)



We are just at work wrapping our last schedule now.



Full love,

Your man

Vijay Deverakonda#Kushi #VijayDeverakonda #Samantha pic.twitter.com/uIPcRRpgjN — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 4, 2023

Netizens loved her look as a bride, a Twitter user uploaded a video of the actress entering the temple and captioned it,

“Look at this goddess”. Another user tweeted, “Omg the prettiest” with heart emojis. A fan wrote, “Angel in red Saree.”

After the wrap of this schedule, Samantha will be taking a break for almost a year. The actress wants to focus on her health and seek treatment for Myositis. The actress has not signed any project after Kushi.

This is the second collaboration of the actors after their famous film, Mahanati. Kushi which is reportedly going to be an “unconventional” love story is scheduled to be released in theatres on 1st September 2023.