Viral video: Spice Jet crew dances to ‘Butta Bomma’ at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A video of Spice Jet crew dancing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to the Tollywood chartbuster ‘Butta Bomma’ has gone viral on the internet.

The video was first shared on Twitter earlier today and instantly became a hit with social media users.

However, this isn’t the first time that an airline crew is seen dancing to the song. In July 2020, Indigo Airline crew danced to the number at Vizag airport and the video, too., had gone viral.

The song is from the movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Composed by SS Thaman and sung by Armaan Malik, it is one of the biggest hits of 2020.

The video for the song has raked in almost 500 million views on YouTube.

The song’s popularity can also be attributed to Australian cricketer David Warner and his family’s TikTok videos that were all the rage last year.