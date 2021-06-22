Viral video: Stuntman dies while attempting to break world record

Washington: In a horrific accident, a motorbike stuntman in Washington crashed to death while attempting to line a replacement record for the longest motorcycle ramp jump.

According to the details, the tragic incident happened at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington when stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, was trying to break the Guinness record for the longest motorcycle ramp jump.

ABD’de 28 yaşında deneyimli motosiklet sürücüsü Alex Harvill, 106.98 metrelik akrobasi atlayışı ile dünya rekoru kırmaya çalışırken hayatını kaybetti. pic.twitter.com/r2ZuxB95Hm — Griffin (@griffincomtr) June 19, 2021

In order to line a replacement world recorded, Harvill required to land past the present record of 351 feet. However, he crashed just shy of the landing dirt mound and tumbled off his bike during the practice run.

The Grant County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Alex Harvill succumbed to the injuries he suffered from the accident, The Independent reported.

“Our deepest sympathies leave to Alex’s family, friends and loved ones,” the office wrote.

Harvill still holds the Guinness record for the Longest Dirt To Dirt Motorcycle Ramp Jump with a distance of 297 feet, which he accomplished in July 2013.