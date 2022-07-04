Viral video: This vendor feels fruity and customers love him for it!

Hyderabad: In a viral video, a man is seen selling fruits in a very creative fashion. The vendor can be seen making weird faces while selling his produce.

Reddit Funny, Crowcin posted a video of a fruit seller with the caption “If my Fruit dealer ain’t this passionate about fruits then I don’t want it.”

The man may be seen in the video slicing watermelons and papayas. After inspecting the fruits’ inside, he exclaims with amusement, claiming that they are ripe (“Kitna laal hai”) to draw the consumer’s attention.

The one-minute video shows a few people gathering around the man’s fruit cart but doesn’t identify the location. They appear to be enjoying the fruit vendor’s original sales technique.

A video of a fruit vendor selling his fruit went popular on social media due to his method of selling fruit. User “saaliminayat” posted the grape vendor’s video on Instagram. It garnered 109 likes and more than 2.5 million views.