Viral video: Unique entry of bride and groom on swing turns into disaster

Photo of Minhaj Adnan Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 16th November 2021 7:03 pm IST
Couples select one-of-a-kind methods to make a spectacular entrance at their wedding site.

This couple attempted something new, but their effort at a distinctive entrance quickly turned into a disaster.

A humorous Instagram video shows the bride and groom seated on a nice swing-like platform hanging over a table. As the pair makes their grand entrance, guests gaze skyward.

MS Education Academy

Aside from the swing, the pair was not restrained in any way. They lost their balance, and the swing tipped forward, causing them to crash on the table.

