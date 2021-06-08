Viral video: Woman orders fried chicken, gets fried towel instead

A woman from the Philippines was stunned when she received a fried towel instead of fried chicken that she had ordered from Jollibee, a popular fast food chain in the country.

The video went viral when Alique Perez shared pictures and a video of her inedible meal on Facebook. She said she had ordered the ‘Chickenjoy’ meal for her son from a Jollibee outlet in Metro Manila, but when she tried the food, she found the chicken too hard to slice.

Perez uploaded a video with the story of the incident, “I tried opening it up with my hands and to my surprise, it was a deep fried towel,” she wrote on Facebook. “This is really disturbing… How the hell do you get the towel in the batter and even fry it?” she questioned, adding that knowing the truth behind it was really disgusting.

The story was shared on the internet on Tuesday and till now has gotten more than 2.6 million views and over 87,000 shares with a lot of comments feeling disgusted and betrayed.

Referring to the customer complaint, the company said that it would retrain employees to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. “Jollibee has carefully developed and complied with food preparation systems to ensure that we deliver excellent quality products and customer satisfaction. We will continue to endeavour to deliver on the high standards we have set for ourselves and franchisees,” the food company stated.

According to Metro News Jollibee Foods Corp said the branch had ‘deviated’ from standard food preparation procedure and temporarily shut down the restaurant after the viral post raised health and hygiene concerns.