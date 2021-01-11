Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with baby girl

Mumbai: Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are now parents to baby girl as they welcomed their little munchkin Mumbai‘s Breach Candy hospital today afternoon. Reportedly, Anushka Sharma had reached the hospital earlier today.

The couple had announced their pregnancy in August 2020.

Proud father Virat Kohli took to his Twitter and shared the happy news. Virat wrote, “We are thrilled to share with you that we’ve been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers, and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

As the child was conceived during the novel coronavirus quarantine period, she will be called as a coronial baby.

In August 2020, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced that they are expecting the arrival of their first child in January 2021. Taking to their respective social media, the couple had shared a photo in which Anushka could be seen wearing a black polka dot dress while Virat stood behind her. Sharing the photo, they wrote, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”