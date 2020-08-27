Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma expecting their first child!

Mumbai: Yes, you read it right! Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket captain Virat are expecting their first child. The couple shared the good news on Instagram that they are all set to welcome their baby in January 2021.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, the adorable duo captioned, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.” In the picture, Anushka is seen sporting a baby bump, while Virat is all smiles.

Going by the post, it seems like the actress is four months pregnant. Flaunting her baby bump, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress as she posed with her cricketer beau.

Check out the post below:

As soon as the couple dropped the news, Virushka’s fans started pouring blessings and congratulatory messages in the comment section which shows how super excited they are!

Apart from netizens, B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Kubra Sait, Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh are among others, who reacted to Anushka’s post with congratulatory messages and left many heart emoticons on it.

Kohli and Anushka got married on December 11, 2017, at a ceremony in Italy which was attended by family and close friends.

On professional fronts, Virat Kohli is currently in UAE, where he has traveled to participate in IPL 2020 while Anushka was last seen in 2018 ‘Zero’. Since then, she had not announced any new venture, leading to speculations that the actress was in the family way.