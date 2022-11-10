Virat Kohli becomes first player to smash 4,000 runs in T20I cricket

Adelaide: Star Indian batter Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player in history to cross the 4,000 run mark in T20I cricket.

India’s star batter accomplished this landmark during his side’s second semifinal match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup against England at Adelaide Oval.

In the match, Virat scored a delightful 50 off 40 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and one six. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 125.00.

This was his fourth half-century of the ongoing edition of the tournament. He is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament so far. He has scored 296 runs in six innings at an average of 98.66. This also includes his instant-classic knock of 82* against Pakistan at Melbourne.

With this half-century, Virat’s run-tally in T20I cricket has gone to 4,008 runs in 115 matches across 107 innings at an average of 52.73. One century and 37 half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best individual score of 122*. His strike rate in the shorter format is 137.96.

Other top batters in the shortest format are Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (3,853), New Zealand opening veteran Martin Guptill (3,531), Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (3,323) and Ireland opener Paul Stirling (3,181).

Coming to the match, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50) were the stars of the match for India.

Chris Jordan (3/43) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took a wicket each.