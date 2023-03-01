Virat Kohli buys new Villa; here’s full list of his properties

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his style. Whether it is his stylish shots with the bat, stylish looks or stylish lifestyle, the cricketer is considered as the most stylish cricketer in the world. He is even featured in various stylish and luxurious commercial advertisements. As you might be aware that King Kohli is earning a lot of money from various franchises, BCCI and brand endorsements, here in this write-up we will give a sneak peek of his luxurious properties.

2,000sq ft Villa in Alibaug

Recently, Virat Kohli added another address to reach out to by purchasing a new villa. According to reports, he bought a 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living – a luxury bungalow project in Awas Village, Alibaug. Awas is known for its natural beauty and is one of the preferred locations among prominent personalities. This is Virat and his wife Anushka’s second property in Alibaug.

Reportedly, Virat Kohli shelled out Rs 6 crore to become the proud owner of this luxurious villa. It offers a 400 sq ft swimming pool too. It is also said that the Avas Living project is designed by Sussanne Khan and Virat is their wellness ambassador.

Here’s Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s property portfolio.

Virat and Anushka, who are supremely successful in their respective professions, have built a strong property portfolio which includes, an apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Delhi and a farmhouse in Alibaug

Luxurious Home In Mumbai

Virat Kohli is a proud owner of a luxurious home on the 35th floor in Tower C of the three-tower complex named Omkar in Mumbai’s Worli. King Kholi lives with his wife Anushka Sharma here. This Worli home of the cricketer costs approx Rs 34 crore. According to various reports, the sea-facing house comes with many amenities.

Farmhouse in Alibaug

Alibaugh is where most of the B-town celebrities own a farmhouse or a holiday home. The place is known for its greenery and is a less polluted area. Virat Kohli has also bought the property for Rs 20 crore in Alibaug. He and his wife own a lavish farmhouse in the area.

Bungalow In Gurugram

The cricketer also owns a bungalow near the national capital. Reportedly, it is the best among all his homes in terms of interior design. It is spread across 10,000 sq ft. The bungalow is worth crores and it is also reported that family members of the cricketer and his wife often visit the place to spend some quality time together.