Virat Kohli gets shot of Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Monday announced that he has got a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and urged his followers to get inoculated as soon as they can.

Kohli, 32, posted a picture of himself getting the jab on his Instagram story. “Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe,” Kohli wrote in the story.

Kohli gets shot of Covid-19 vaccine.(photo:instagram)

Earlier, Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma started a fundraiser campaign to help people deal with the crisis triggered by the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and has donated Rs 2 crore for this initiative.

Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were the first team to have a match postponed due to Covid-19 cases within the bio-bubble that was created for the 2021 IPL. RCB’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was postponed May 3 after two KKR players tested positive for Covid-19. With more cases emerging within the bubbles in Ahmedabad and New Delhi, the tournament itself was postponed indefinitely.