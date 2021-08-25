Virat Kohli heaps praise on Mohammad Siraj for his performance

Skipper Virat Kohli was all in praise of his fast bowler Mohammad Siraj ahead of the 3rd test against England in Headingly.

Siraj made headlines for his fiery spell which played a part in securing India a historic win at Lords against England . He accounted for 8 wickets in that match .

On being asked about Siraj’s scintillating bowling form, Kohli said, “I was not surprised at all having seen his game from close quarters”.

He further spoke about the new found confidence which has contributed to the pacer’s success, saying, ”He always had the skill . He is a skillful bowler. But, you need confidence to back that skill. The Australia series gave him the boost and the confidence.”

Virat Kohli is Siraj’s teammate in Royal Challengers Bangalore ( RCB) in the Indian Premier League ( IPL). The Skipper stressed that Siraj’s confidence is very much reflected in his bowling.

”Now he is walking around knowing he can get anyone at any stage and his belief in his game has elevated him to the next level . Hence, you see the results of what he is doing,” Kohli said.

The 32-year-old skipper was satisfied by the speedster’s rapid growth, especially his bursting energy cum aggression.

He said, “I am really happy to see him coming onto his own. This is exactly who he is. He is going to be that kind of bowler who is aggressive and in your face, looking to get guys out and is not scared. He is not going to take a backward step.”

Siraj needs to bring his A- game once again in the Third test as India will look to double its lead in Headingley in this 5 match test series .