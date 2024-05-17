Virat Kohli hints at retirement, Anushka Sharma to QUIT industry?

Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved celebrity couples of India. Affectionately addressed as ‘Virushka’ by their fans, their every move is followed by millions. Recently, the power couple has been at the center of swirling rumors about a potential move to abroad with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Virat Kohli, the ace cricketer, has hinted at a significant life change in a recent interview. His cryptic remark, “Once I am done, I will be gone, you won’t see me for a while (smiles). So I want to give it everything I have till the time I play, and that’s the only thing that keeps me going.”

His words have sparked widespread speculation. Could this be a hint towards retirement and a quieter life away from the limelight?

The speculation doesn’t end there. Kohli opened up about his retirement plans, suggesting a desire to move on to the next chapter of his life. This revelation has left fans emotional and curious about what the future holds for one of cricket’s greatest players.

Anushka Sharma and Virat welcomed their second child in London, which has further fueled rumors about their plans to settle abroad. The couple’s desire for privacy, especially for their children, is well-known. They have been generous with the Indian paparazzi, requesting them to respect their children’s privacy.

Anushka Sharma recently made her first public appearance after the birth of her son, Akaay Kohli. She was spotted cheering for Virat Kohli from the stands as he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against the Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

If Virat Kohli moves abroad, then Anushka is also likely to quit India. Will she bid goodbye to the film industry then? Only time will tell.

Anushka Sharma’s Upcoming Movie

Apart from her family commitments, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her acting comeback. She will be seen in the sports film ‘Chakda Xpress’ a biopic based on former Indian women’s cricket team player, Jhulan Goswami. The film is set to release on Netflix and marks Anushka’s return to the silver screen after her last appearance in Zero back in 2018.