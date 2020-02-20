Virat Kohli numero uno batsman in all formats: Kane Williamson

A+ A-

Wellington: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Wednesday said India skipper Virat Kohli is the best in all three formats of the game.

Williamson further said that India’s top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) is because of the quality batting line-up and world-class bowling unit.

“Obviously, Virat is the best, one-off, without a doubt in all formats but they are a quality side and leading the World Test Championship. There is a reason for it, they have so many quality batsmen in their line-up and they have got a world-class bowling line-up as well,” Williamson told reporters at the pre-match conference.

Kohli is at the top spot in the ICC’s Test and ODI rankings while he is at the tenth spot in the shortest format’s table.

“So, you certainly do not focus on the one single player and that brings us back to the focus on everyone’s team approach,” he added.

Recalling the moments shared with Virat, Williamson said, “I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways”.

Kohli and Williamson know each other from their early days of international cricket as they both captained their side in the U19 World Cup in 2008, in which India came out triumphant.

They also play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against each other.

“We have to go quite a long way back really to Under-19s and have played against each other in different competitions as well, obviously in international arena, in the IPL and I have always admired Virat in a lot of ways setting benchmarks in international games is pretty obvious with his standard that he sets,” Williamson said.

“It was really interesting the other day, sought of sit-down and have a quiet chat on the out-field and share a lot of thoughts that we had and a lot of similar views on the game and inside different approaches which was really refreshing and was quite inspiring as well,” he added.

Kiwis are hosting India for a two-match Test series which is a part of ICC’s WTC. India, with 360 points, are at the top of the WTC table, having won all their seven matches.

The first Test between the two teams will be played at Basin Reserve in Wellington from February 21.