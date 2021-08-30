Virat to SRK: Top 5 highest paid Indian celebs on Instagram

Mumbai: Social media, especially Instagram has become a money-making tool for everyone. And when it comes to celebrities and established public figures, earning digitally is a cakewalk as they earn millions by just sharing sponsored posts.

Here’s a list of top 5 highest paid Indian celebrities and how much do they charge per post.

1. Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the most popular Indian celebrity with on Instagram with over 132 million followers. Seeing Kohli’s enormous popularity, it comes as no surprise that many big-name brands want to collaborate with him and are even willing to pay him insane amounts of money. According to HopperHQ’s 2021 Instagram Richlist, Virat Kohli charges Rs 5 crore per post on social media.

2. Priyanka Chopra

International star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the most successful and influential celebrities in the world. From winning the title of Miss World to being the superstar of Hindi cinema, and now ruling Hollywood, she has always proved her versatility and talent. Priyanka is not only a global icon but also true blue fashionista. She always sets her photo-sharing app on fire with her gorgeous uploads. As per HopperHQ’s 2021 Instagram Richlist, Priyanka charges Rs 3 crore per Insta post.

3. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular celebrities across the globe. His stardom goes beyond movies and endorsements, King Khan is a brand himself. SRK’s popularity spills over to his Instagram profile too which has over 25 million followers. The actor reportedly charges Rs 80 lakh- Rs 1 crore for his posts.

4. Alia Bhatt

One of the youngest and popular divas in B-town is Alia Bhatt. She has around 54. 6 million followers on her photo-sharing app and according to reports she charges around Rs. 1 crore for each sponsored post.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s stardom needs no introduction. He is among the few celebrities who has maximum number of brand endorsements under his belt. With nearly 29 million followers, Big B charges around Rs 50 lakh per sponsored post on Instagram.