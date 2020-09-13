Virtual buyer-seller meet for carpet exports from Sep 29

Srinagar, Sep 12 : After the success of the 40th India Carpet Expo, the Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) has announced a three-day buyer-seller meet in virtual mode with special focus on Australia and adjoining countries to ensure business continuity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The buyer-seller meet shall be held from September 29 to October 1 and with a limited number of virtual booths available, only 50 exhibitors shall participate in the event on first-cum-first-serve basis.

India is the biggest exporter of handmade carpets to countries like Australia in the Oceania Region.

In a statement issued by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, interested craft exporters and entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir have been urged to participate in the buyer-seller meet, and submit their application latest by September 15.

The statement said that carpet exporters can explore business opportunities by targeting new destinations Down Under to enhance export potential.

The famed Kashmir carpet is the leading hand-made product exported to various overseas destinations like Europe, the US and the Middle East.

Exporters and businessmen connected to the handicraft and handloom sector in Jammu and Kashmir are facing stiff challenges to showcase their products, services and capabilities to potential buyers, affecting their businesses, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

All carpet exporters interested in taking part in the buyer-seller meet have been advised to coordinate with the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Kashmir Haat, Srinagar, or reach out on adh.exportpromotion@gmail.com.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.