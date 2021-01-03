Virtual Du-Ba-Du program all set to begin on Siasat Facebook

Hyderabad: Siasat Urdu Daily, in collaboration with Millat Fund, will organize a virtual Du-Ba-Du program on January 3 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm. Those who are looking for the matrimonial alliance can watch the program online.

Virtual Du-Ba-Du for the first time

For the first time, Du-Ba-Du is being held virtually. In the program, around 100 profiles of engineers who are working in Hyderabad and Abroad or running their own businesses will be shared.

Parents who are seeking settled engineers for their daughter can attend this program online.

This program is being conducted with the efforts of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily.

Profession of prospective grooms

Prospective grooms can be found from the following professions:

Mechanical engineers Project engineers Civil engineers Structural Engineers Software engineers Businessman Digital Marketing Contractors Managers Site engineers Business Analysts, etc.

Past record of Du-Ba-Du

Before Covid-19 lockdown, Siasat used to organize Du-Ba-Du in various areas in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana. However, due to threat of coronavirus, it has been decided to conduct the session virtually.

In the past, many alliances got finalized due to the Du-Ba-Du program.