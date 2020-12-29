Hyderabad: Siasat Urdu Daily, in collaboration with Millat Fund, will organize a virtual Du-Ba-Du program on January 3 from 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm, for people to find prospective matches.

Virtual Du-Ba-Du program to be organized by Siasat Urdu Daily Siasat in collaboration with Millat Fund is going to organize its DU-BA-DU program on our Facebook.we will be showing around 100 profiles of Engineers both BE and B tech working in Hyderabad and Abroad.Du-Ba-Du is spreading to every nook and corner of the country. It is the efforts of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily.

For the first time, Siasat is going to organize DU-BA-DU virtually on Facebook.

Parents who are seeking settled engineers for their daughter can attend this program online.

By attending this program, parents can find a good match to their daughters where they can see not only biodata and photo of grooms but also they can get their contact details and their expectations from bride’s side.

There are biodatas of many professional grooms such as:

Mechanical engineers

Project engineers

Civil engineers

Structural Engineers

Software engineers

Businessman

Digital Marketing

Contractors

Managers

Site engineers

Business Analysts, etc.

Timings: 1:30 to 2:30 Don’t miss this Golden opportunity to find a suitable groom for your daughters