Virtual Du-Ba-Du program to be organized by Siasat Urdu Daily

The event will be Live on Facebook

By News Desk|   Updated: 29th December 2020 4:46 pm IST

Hyderabad: Siasat Urdu Daily, in collaboration with Millat Fund, will organize a virtual Du-Ba-Du program on January 3 from 1:30 pm- 2:30 pm, for people to find prospective matches.

This is the first time Du-Ba-Du will be held virtually. Interested people can join Facebook live on unday 3 January 2021
Virtual Du-Ba-Du program to be organized by Siasat Urdu Daily Siasat in collaboration with Millat Fund is going to organize its DU-BA-DU program on our Facebook.we will be showing around 100 profiles of Engineers both BE and B tech  working in Hyderabad and Abroad.Du-Ba-Du is spreading to every nook and corner of the country. It is the efforts of Zahid Ali Khan, Editor and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, Managing Editor of Siasat Urdu Daily.

For the first time, Siasat is going to organize DU-BA-DU virtually on Facebook.

Parents who are seeking settled engineers for their daughter can attend this program online.

By attending this program, parents can find a good match to their daughters where they can see not only biodata and photo of grooms but also they can get their contact details and their expectations from bride’s side.
There are biodatas of many professional grooms such as:

  • Mechanical engineers
  • Project engineers
  • Civil engineers
  • Structural Engineers
  • Software engineers
  • Businessman
  • Digital Marketing
  • Contractors
  • Managers
  • Site engineers
  • Business Analysts, etc.

Parents are advised not to miss this opportunity as they will be able to view profiles from the comfort of their residence. Sunday 3 January 2021
Timings: 1:30 to 2:30 Don’t miss this Golden opportunity to find a suitable groom for your daughters

