VIRTUES OF AN EXCELLENT ABLUTION

A+ A-

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Ibn Umar, RadhiAllahu Anhuma, reported: The Angel Gabriel said, “O Muhammad, what is Islam?” The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

الْإِسْلَامُ أَنْ تَشْهَدَ أَنْ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللَّهُ وَأَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ اللَّهِ وَأَنْ تُقِيمَ الصَّلَاةَ وَتُؤْتِيَ الزَّكَاةَ وَتَحُجَّ وَتَعْتَمِرَ وَتَغْتَسِلَ مِنَ الْجَنَابَةِ وَأَنْ تُتِمَّ الْوُضُوءَ وَتَصُومَ رَمَضَانَ Islam is to testify there is no god but Allah and Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, to pray, to give charity, to perform pilgrimage, to wash oneself of impurities, to perform ablution thoroughly, and to fast the month of Ramadan. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Ibn Ḥibbān 173, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِنَّ أُمَّتِي يُدْعَوْنَ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ غُرًّا مُحَجَّلِينَ مِنْ آثَارِ الْوُضُوءِ فَمَنْ اسْتَطَاعَ مِنْكُمْ أَنْ يُطِيلَ غُرَّتَهُ فَلْيَفْعَلْ Verily, my nation will be called on the Day of Resurrection as brightly radiant from the traces of ablution. Whoever among you is able to extend his radiance, let him do so. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 136, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, came to a graveyard and he said:

السَّلَامُ عَلَيْكُمْ دَارَ قَوْمٍ مُؤْمِنِينَ وَإِنَّا إِنْ شَاءَ اللَّهُ بِكُمْ لَاحِقُونَ وَدِدْتُ أَنَّا قَدْ رَأَيْنَا إِخْوَانَنَا Peace be upon you, the abode of a people who had faith. We, if Allah wills, will join you. I love to see our brothers.

They said, “Are we not your brothers, O Messenger of Allah?” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَنْتُمْ أَصْحَابِي وَإِخْوَانُنَا الَّذِينَ لَمْ يَأْتُوا بَعْدُ You are my companions, but our brothers are those who have yet to come.

They said, “O Messenger of Allah, how will you recognize those people from your nation who have not yet been born?” The Prophet said:

أَرَأَيْتَ لَوْ أَنَّ رَجُلًا لَهُ خَيْلٌ غُرٌّ مُحَجَّلَةٌ بَيْنَ ظَهْرَيْ خَيْلٍ دُهْمٍ بُهْمٍ أَلَا يَعْرِفُ خَيْلَهُ Suppose a man had horses with white blazes on their foreheads and legs, among horses that are all black. Tell me, would he not recognize his own horses?

They said, “Of course.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

فَإِنَّهُمْ يَأْتُونَ غُرًّا مُحَجَّلِينَ مِنْ الْوُضُوءِ وَأَنَا فَرَطُهُمْ عَلَى الْحَوْضِ أَلَا لَيُذَادَنَّ رِجَالٌ عَنْ حَوْضِي كَمَا يُذَادُ الْبَعِيرُ الضَّالُّ أُنَادِيهِمْ أَلَا هَلُمَّ فَيُقَالُ إِنَّهُمْ قَدْ بَدَّلُوا بَعْدَكَ فَأَقُولُ سُحْقًا سُحْقًا They will come with radiant faces, arms, and legs due to the traces of ablution. I will arrive at the fountain before them. Some people will be driven away from my fountain, just as a stray camel is driven away. I will call out: Come! Come! But then it will be said to me: These people changed themselves after you, and I will say: Be off! Be off!” Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 249, Grade: Sahih

Abdullah ibn Mas’ud, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: It was said, “O Messenger of Allah, how will you recognize those you have never seen from your nation?” The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

غُرٌّ مُحَجَّلُونَ بُلْقٌ مِنْ آثَارِ الْوُضُوءِ Radiant streaks upon their limbs from the traces of ablution. Source: Sunan Ibn Mājah 284, Grade: Sahih

Abu Darda, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَنَا أَوَّلُ مَنْ يُؤْذَنُ لَهُ بِالسُّجُودِ يَوْمَ الْقِيَامَةِ وَأَنَا أَوَّلُ مَنْ يُؤْذَنُ لَهُ أَنْ يَرْفَعَ رَأْسَهُ فَأَنْظُرَ إِلَى بَيْنِ يَدَيَّ فَأَعْرِفَ أُمَّتِي مِنْ بَيْنِ الْأُمَمِ وَمِنْ خَلْفِي مِثْلُ ذَلِكَ وَعَنْ يَمِينِي مِثْلُ ذَلِكَ وَعَنْ شِمَالِي مِثْلُ ذَلِكَ I will be the first to be called to prostrate on the Day of Resurrection. I will be the first to be called to raise his head and I will look in front of me. I will recognize my nation among the nations, from behind me, to my right and to my left.

A man said, “O Messenger of Allah, how will you recognize your nation among the nations from Noah until now?” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

هُمْ غُرٌّ مُحَجَّلُونَ مِنْ أَثَرِ الْوُضُوءِ لَيْسَ أَحَدٌ كَذَلِكَ غَيْرَهُمْ وَأَعْرِفُهُمْ أَنَّهُمْ يُؤْتَوْنَ كُتُبَهُمْ بِأَيْمَانِهِمْ وَأَعْرِفُهُمْ يَسْعَى بَيْنَ أَيْدِيهِمْ ذُرِّيَّتُهُمْ They will have radiant streaks from the traces of ablution. No one will have that but them. I will recognize them when they are given their records in their right hands, and I will recognize them as their descendants run before them. Source: Musnad Aḥmad 21623, Grade: Sahih li ghayrihi

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِذَا تَوَضَّأَ الْعَبْدُ الْمُسْلِمُ أَوْ الْمُؤْمِنُ فَغَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ خَرَجَ مِنْ وَجْهِهِ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ نَظَرَ إِلَيْهَا بِعَيْنَيْهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ خَرَجَ مِنْ يَدَيْهِ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ كَانَ بَطَشَتْهَا يَدَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ رِجْلَيْهِ خَرَجَتْ كُلُّ خَطِيئَةٍ مَشَتْهَا رِجْلَاهُ مَعَ الْمَاءِ أَوْ مَعَ آخِرِ قَطْرِ الْمَاءِ حَتَّى يَخْرُجَ نَقِيًّا مِنْ الذُّنُوبِ When a Muslim or a believer washes his face in ablution, every sin that he committed with his eyes will be washed away with the last drop of water. When he washes his hands, every sin that he committed with his hands will be washed away with the last drop of water. When he washes his feet, every sin that he committed with his feet will be washed away with the last drop of water, until he emerges purified from sin. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 244, Grade: Sahih

Uthman ibn Affan, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

لَا يَتَوَضَّأُ رَجُلٌ مُسْلِمٌ فَيُحْسِنُ الْوُضُوءَ فَيُصَلِّي صَلَاةً إِلَّا غَفَرَ اللَّهُ لَهُ مَا بَيْنَهُ وَبَيْنَ الصَّلَاةِ الَّتِي تَلِيهَا A Muslim man does not perform ablution in an excellent manner and then performs prayer, but that Allah will forgive him for what occurred between his prayer and the next. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 158, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

In another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ نَحْوَ وُضُوئِي هَذَا ثُمَّ صَلَّى رَكْعَتَيْنِ لَا يُحَدِّثُ فِيهِمَا نَفْسَهُ غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ Whoever performs ablution like this ablution of mine and offer two cycles of prayer, without allowing his thoughts to stray, his previous sins will be forgiven. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 158, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

And in another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ فَأَحْسَنَ الْوُضُوءَ خَرَجَتْ خَطَايَاهُ مِنْ جَسَدِهِ حَتَّى تَخْرُجَ مِنْ تَحْتِ أَظْفَارِهِ Whoever performs ablution in an excellent manner, his sins will depart from his body even from under his fingernails. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 245, Grade: Sahih

And in another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ أَتَمَّ الْوُضُوءَ كَمَا أَمَرَهُ اللَّهُ تَعَالَى فَالصَّلَوَاتُ الْمَكْتُوبَاتُ كَفَّارَاتٌ لِمَا بَيْنَهُنَّ Whoever perfects his ablution as Allah Almighty has commanded him, the prescribed prayers will be an expiation for what occurs between them. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 231, Grade: Sahih

And in another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِنَّ الْعَبْدَ إِذَا دَعَا بِوَضُوءٍ فَغَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ حَطَّ اللَّهُ عَنْهُ كُلَّ خَطِيئَةٍ أَصَابَهَا بِوَجْهِهِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ ذِرَاعَيْهِ كَانَ كَذَلِكَ وَإِنْ مَسَحَ بِرَأْسِهِ كَانَ كَذَلِكَ وَإِذَا طَهَّرَ قَدَمَيْهِ كَانَ كَذَلِكَ Verily, when the servant performs ablution and washes his face, Allah removes every sin he committed with his face. Likewise, when he washes his arms, wipes his head, and cleanses his feet. Source: Musnad Aḥmad 417, Grade: Sahih

Abdullah al-Sunabihi, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ فَمَضْمَضَ وَاسْتَنْشَقَ خَرَجَتْ خَطَايَاهُ مِنْ فِيهِ وَأَنْفِهِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ خَرَجَتْ خَطَايَاهُ مِنْ وَجْهِهِ حَتَّى تَخْرُجَ مِنْ تَحْتِ أَشْفَارِ عَيْنَيْهِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ خَرَجَتْ خَطَايَاهُ مِنْ يَدَيْهِ فَإِذَا مَسَحَ بِرَأْسِهِ خَرَجَتْ خَطَايَاهُ مِنْ رَأْسِهِ حَتَّى تَخْرُجَ مِنْ أُذُنَيْهِ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ رِجْلَيْهِ خَرَجَتْ خَطَايَاهُ مِنْ رِجْلَيْهِ حَتَّى تَخْرُجَ مِنْ تَحْتِ أَظْفَارِ رِجْلَيْهِ وَكَانَتْ صَلَاتُهُ وَمَشْيُهُ إِلَى الْمَسْجِدِ نَافِلَةً Whoever performs ablution and rinses his mouth and nose, his sins committed with them are removed. When he washes his face, his sins committed with his face are removed even beneath his eyelids. When he washes his hands, his sins committed with his hands are removed. When he wipes his head, his sins committed with his head are removed even from his ears. When he washes his feet, his sins committed with his feet are removed even beneath his nails. His prayer and walking to the mosque are an extra merit. Source: Sunan Ibn Mājah 282, Grade: Sahih

‘Amr ibn ‘Abasah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَا مِنْكُمْ رَجُلٌ يُقَرِّبُ وَضُوءَهُ فَيَتَمَضْمَضُ وَيَسْتَنْشِقُ فَيَنْتَثِرُ إِلاَّ خَرَّتْ خَطَايَا وَجْهِهِ وَفِيهِ وَخَيَاشِيمِهِ ثُمَّ إِذَا غَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ كَمَا أَمَرَهُ اللَّهُ إِلاَّ خَرَّتْ خَطَايَا وَجْهِهِ مِنْ أَطْرَافِ لِحْيَتِهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ ثُمَّ يَغْسِلُ يَدَيْهِ إِلَى الْمِرْفَقَيْنِ إِلاَّ خَرَّتْ خَطَايَا يَدَيْهِ مِنْ أَنَامِلِهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ ثُمَّ يَمْسَحُ رَأْسَهُ إِلاَّ خَرَّتْ خَطَايَا رَأْسِهِ مِنْ أَطْرَافِ شَعْرِهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ ثُمَّ يَغْسِلُ قَدَمَيْهِ إِلَى الْكَعْبَيْنِ إِلاَّ خَرَّتْ خَطَايَا رِجْلَيْهِ مِنْ أَنَامِلِهِ مَعَ الْمَاءِ فَإِنْ هُوَ قَامَ فَصَلَّى فَحَمِدَ اللَّهَ وَأَثْنَى عَلَيْهِ وَمَجَّدَهُ بِالَّذِي هُوَ لَهُ أَهْلٌ وَفَرَّغَ قَلْبَهُ لِلَّهِ إِلاَّ انْصَرَفَ مِنْ خَطِيئَتِهِ كَهَيْئَتِهِ يَوْمَ وَلَدَتْهُ أُمُّهُ None of you approach ablution and rinse his mouth and nose but that the sins of his face, mouth, and nose fall away. He does not wash his face as Allah commanded him but that the sins of his jaws fall away with the water. He does not wash his arms up to the elbows but that the sins of his hands to his fingertips fall away with the water. He does not wipe his head but that the sins of his head to his temples fall away with the water. He does not wash his feet to his ankles but that the sins of his feet to their tips fall away with the water. If he stands to pray, thanking, praising, and glorifying Allah as he deserves and devoting his heart only to Allah, his sins will depart from him like the day he was born from his mother. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 832, Grade: Sahih

Abu Umamah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَيُّمَا رَجُلٍ قَامَ إِلَى وَضُوئِهِ يُرِيدُ الصَّلَاةَ ثُمَّ غَسَلَ كَفَّيْهِ نَزَلَتْ خَطِيئَتُهُ مِنْ كَفَّيْهِ مَعَ أَوَّلِ قَطْرَةٍ فَإِذَا مَضْمَضَ وَاسْتَنْشَقَ وَاسْتَنْثَرَ نَزَلَتْ خَطِيئَتُهُ مِنْ لِسَانِهِ وَشَفَتَيْهِ مَعَ أَوَّلِ قَطْرَةٍ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ وَجْهَهُ نَزَلَتْ خَطِيئَتُهُ مِنْ سَمْعِهِ وَبَصَرِهِ مَعَ أَوَّلِ قَطْرَةٍ فَإِذَا غَسَلَ يَدَيْهِ إِلَى الْمِرْفَقَيْنِ وَرِجْلَيْهِ إِلَى الْكَعْبَيْنِ سَلِمَ مِنْ كُلِّ ذَنْبٍ هُوَ لَهُ وَمِنْ كُلِّ خَطِيئَةٍ كَهَيْئَتِهِ يَوْمَ وَلَدَتْهُ أُمُّهُ فَإِذَا قَامَ إِلَى الصَّلَاةِ رَفَعَ اللَّهُ بِهَا دَرَجَتَهُ وَإِنْ قَعَدَ قَعَدَ سَالِمًا Whenever a man performs his ablution intending to pray and he washes his hands, the sins of his hands fall down with the first drop. When he rinses his mouth and nose, the sins of his tongue and lips fall down with the first drop. When he washes his face, the sins of his hearing and sight fall down with the first drop. When he washes his arms to his elbows and his feet to his ankles, he is purified from every sin and fault like the day he was born from his mother. If he stands for prayer, Allah will raise his status by a degree. If he sits, he will sit in peace. Source: Musnad Aḥmad 21680, Grade: Sahih

In another narration, the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said

إِذَا تَوَضَّأَ الرَّجُلُ الْمُسْلِمُ خَرَجَتْ ذُنُوبُهُ مِنْ سَمْعِهِ وَبَصَرِهِ وَيَدَيْهِ وَرِجْلَيْهِ فَإِنْ قَعَدَ قَعَدَ مَغْفُورًا لَهُ When a Muslim man performs ablution, his sins are removed from his hearing, his sight, his hands, and his legs. If he sits down, he will sit down forgiven. Source: Musnad Aḥmad 21623, Grade: Sahih

‘Abbad al-‘Abdi, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَا مِنْ عَبْدٍ يَتَوَضَّأُ فَيُحْسِنُ وُضُوءَهُ حَتَّى يَسِيلَ الْمَاءُ عَلَى وَجْهِهِ ثُمَّ يَغْسِلُ ذِرَاعَيْهِ حَتَّى يَسِيلَ الْمَاءُ عَلَى مِرْفَقَيْهِ ثُمَّ يَغْسِلُ قَدَمَيْهِ حَتَّى يَسِيلَ الْمَاءُ مِنْ قِبَلِ عَقِبَيْهِ ثُمَّ يُصَلِّي فَيُحْسِنُ صَلاتَهُ إِلا غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا سَلَفَ No servant performs ablution in an excellent manner such that water covers his face, then he washes his arms until water covers his elbows, then he washes his feet until water covers his heels, and then he prays in an excellent manner, but that he will be forgiven for what he had done before. Source: Muṣannaf ‘Abd al-Razzāq 156, Grade: Sahih li ghayrihi

Abu Malik al-Ashari, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

الطُّهُورُ شَطْرُ الْإِيمَانِ وَالْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ تَمْلَأُ الْمِيزَانَ وَسُبْحَانَ اللَّهِ وَالْحَمْدُ لِلَّهِ تَمْلَآَنِ أَوْ تَمْلَأُ مَا بَيْنَ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَالْأَرْضِ وَالصَّلَاةُ نُورٌ وَالصَّدَقَةُ بُرْهَانٌ وَالصَّبْرُ ضِيَاءٌ وَالْقُرْآنُ حُجَّةٌ لَكَ أَوْ عَلَيْكَ كُلُّ النَّاسِ يَغْدُو فَبَايِعٌ نَفْسَهُ فَمُعْتِقُهَا أَوْ مُوبِقُهَا Purity is half of faith, and the praise of Allah fills the scale. Glorification and praise fill up what is between the heavens and the earth. Prayer is a light, charity is proof, and patience is illumination. The Quran is a proof for you or against you. All people go out early in the morning and sell themselves, either setting themselves free or ruining themselves. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 223, Grade: Sahih

‘Uqbah ibn ‘Amir, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَا مِنْ مُسْلِمٍ يَتَوَضَّأُ فَيُسْبِغُ الْوُضُوءَ ثُمَّ يَقُومُ فِي صَلاتِهِ فَيَعْلَمُ مَا يَقُولُ إِلا انْفَتَلَ كَيَوْمِ وَلَدَتْهُ أُمُّهُ مِنَ الْخَطَايَا لَيْسَ عَلَيْهِ ذَنْبٌ No Muslim performs ablution and does so thoroughly, then stands for prayer while he knows what he is saying, but that he will return free of any fault like the day he was born from his mother. There will be no sin upon him. Source: al-Mustadrak 3438, Grade: Sahih

Ali, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَلا أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى مَا يُكَفِّرُ اللَّهُ بِهِ الْخَطَايَا إِسْبَاغُ الْوُضُوءِ فِي الْمَكَارِهِ وَأعْمَالُ الأَقْدَامِ إِلَى الْمَسَاجِدِ وَانْتِظَارُ الصَّلاةِ بَعْدَ الصَّلاةِ يَغْسِلُ الْخَطَايَا غَسْلا Shall I not tell you of that by which Allah expiates sins? Thorough ablution despite hardship, working your feet in walking to the mosque, and waiting in between prayers will fully cleanse one of sins. Source: Musnad al-Bazzār 505, Grade: Sahih

Abu Huraira, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَلَا أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى مَا يَمْحُو اللَّهُ بِهِ الْخَطَايَا وَيَرْفَعُ بِهِ الدَّرَجَاتِ Shall I not tell you of a deed by which Allah expiates your sins and raises your status?

They said, “Of course, O Messenger of Allah.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِسْبَاغُ الْوُضُوءِ عَلَى الْمَكَارِهِ وَكَثْرَةُ الْخُطَا إِلَى الْمَسَاجِدِ وَانْتِظَارُ الصَّلَاةِ بَعْدَ الصَّلَاةِ فَذَلِكُمْ الرِّبَاطُ Thorough ablution despite difficulty, taking many steps to the mosque, and waiting for one prayer after another. That is like guarding the frontier. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ Muslim 251, Grade: Sahih

Abu Sa’id al-Khudri, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

أَلَا أَدُلُّكُمْ عَلَى مَا يُكَفِّرُ اللَّهُ بِهِ الْخَطَايَا وَيَزِيدُ بِهِ فِي الْحَسَنَاتِ Shall I not tell you of that by which Allah expiates your sins and increases your good deeds?

They said, “Of course, O Messenger of Allah.” The Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

إِسْبَاغُ الْوُضُوءِ عَلَى الْمَكَارِهِ وَكَثْرَةُ الْخُطَا إِلَى الْمَسَاجِدِ وَانْتِظَارُ الصَّلَاةِ بَعْدَ الصَّلَاةِ Thorough ablution despite difficulty, taking many steps to the mosque, and waiting for one prayer after another. Source: Sunan Ibn Mājah 427, Grade: Sahih

Abu Ayyub, RadhiAllahu Anhu, reported: The Messenger of Allah, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, said:

مَنْ تَوَضَّأَ كَمَا أُمِرَ وَصَلَّى كَمَا أُمِرَ غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا قَدَّمَ مِنْ عَمَلٍ Whoever performs ablution and prayer as he has been commanded, he will be forgiven for his previous deeds. Source: Sunan al-Nasā’ī 144, Grade: Sahih

Success comes from Allah, and Allah knows best.

