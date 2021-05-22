VIRTUES THROUGH CALAMITIES

Allah Almighty states in the Holy Quran:

وَلَنَبْلُوَنَّکُمْ بِشَیۡءٍ مِّنَ الْخَوۡفِ وَالْجُوۡعِ وَنَقْصٍ مِّنَ الۡاَمۡوٰلِ وَالۡاَنۡفُسِ وَالثَّمَرٰتِ ؕ وَبَشِّرِ الصّٰبِرِیۡنَ﴿۱۵۵﴾ۙ

“And We shall definitely put you to test with something of fear and hunger and with some loss of wealth and lives and fruits; and give glad tidings to the patient.”

(Al-Baqarah 2, Verse 155)

Hadeeth:

وَعَنْ أبِيْ هُرَيْرَةَ – رَضِيَ اللهُ عَنْهُ – قَالَ: قَالَ رَسُوْلُ اللهِ – صَلَّى اللهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ: «مَنْ يُرِدِ اللهُ بِهِ خَيْرًا يُصِبْ مِنْهُ».

رواه البخاري.

Sayyiduna Abu Hurairah – RadhiAllahu Anhu – reported: The Messenger of Allah – SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam – said, “He whom Allah intends good, He makes him to suffer from some affliction”.

[Sahih Bukhari]

Commentary:

Mufti Ahmed Yaar Khan – may Allah be pleased with him – comments on this Hadeeth as follows:

One may reach the stations through patience which he could not through various other forms of worship.

(Mir’at al-Manajeeh Vol. 2, p. 410)

Boost in Quality through Trials as the Gold is Examined on Fire

عَنْ أَبِي أُمَامَةَ قَالَ: قَالَ رَسُولُ اللهِ صَلَّى الله عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمْ: «إِنَّ اللهَ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ لَيُجَرِّبُ أَحَدُكَمْ بِالْبَلَاءِ كَمَا يُجَرِّبُ أَحَدُكُمْ ذَهَبَهُ بِالنَّارِ، فَمِنْهُ مَا يَخْرُجُ كَالذَّهَبِ الْإِبْرِيزِ، فَذَلِكَ الَّذِي حَمَاهُ اللهُ عَزَّ وَجَلَّ مِنَ الشُّبُهَاتِ، وَمِنْهُ مَا يَخْرُجُ كَالذَّهَبَةِ دُونَ ذَلِكَ، فَذَلِكَ الَّذِي شَكَّ بَعْضَ الشَّكِّ، وَمِنْهُمْ مَنْ يَخْرُجُ كَالذَّهَبِ الْأَسْوَدِ، فَذَلِكَ الَّذِي قَدِ افْتُتِنَ»

Sayyiduna Abu Umamah – RadhiAllahu Anhu – reported that the Holy Prophet – SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam – has stated:

“Allah Almighty tests you through trials like one of you examines the gold on fire. Hence, some who undergo it come out as shining white gold. These are people whom Allah Almighty safeguards from doubts. People who come out of it are sometimes of a slightly mediocre quality. They are the ones who are doubtful about certain things. There are also those among them who come out as black gold. They are the ones who are undergoing troubles.

[Mu’jam al-Kabeer of Tabrani Hadeeth No. 7698]

Lesson:

Troubles of this world like grief, calamity, disease, poverty, loss of life and property, etc., have a benign aspect for a Muslim in the sense that on account of them he turns towards Allah and begs mercy and compassion from Him because of which his sins are forgiven.

Sometimes one is cleansed through calamities in order to be purified to his real essence just like gold is burned and only then does it return to its original and desired state.

Patience is a virtue like no other.