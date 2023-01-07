Visa interviews will continue in Begumpet: US Consulate

Hyderabad: Clarifying confusion over the location of visa interviews, the US Consulate has stated that it has not moved from its present location and the visa interviews will continue to be held at Begumpet.

The Consulate General on Thursday, informed applicants visiting the Hyderabad visa application centre on or after January 8 to visit the new centre at Madhapur.

However, they clarified on Friday that the location for visa interviews remains the same.

The Consulate on their Twitter account further said that their Visa Application Center (VAC) has moved to the Hitech City metro station in Madhapur while the actual visa interviews will continue at their place.

The US Consulate in Hyderabad has not moved. So please come to our location in Begumpet for your visa interview. Our Visa Application Center (VAC) has moved to the HITEC City metro station in Madhapur, but actual visa interviews will continue at the consulate. #HydConsularTips pic.twitter.com/e7qdSWAAGB — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) January 6, 2023

“Our VAC used for biometrics appointments, IW submissions and passport collection will move on January 8 to the lower concourse, Hitech City metro station, Madhapur, Hyderabad,” stated the consulate.

Asia’s largest US consulate is set to open in the Financial District of Hyderabad. The office which is spread across 12.2 acres will have 54 visa processing windows.

Despite the United States making efforts to reduce the appointment wait time, US student visa applicants are struggling to get slots at US Consulate in Hyderabad.