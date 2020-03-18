‘Visa Temple’ to remain closed amid coronavirus scare

Hyderabad: The Chilkur Balaji Temple popularly known as “Visa Balaji Temple — a famous shrine to Lord Balaji will close its doors from March 19 to 25, emphasising the need to avoid crowded places and break the chain to counter coronavirus.

Ranga Rajan, Chief Priest of the temple said, “The decision was taken today in view of the situation created by highly contagious and deadly coronavirus. The temple will remain closed from March 19 to 25,” Mr. Rajan informed.

“As we got to know that the Telangana has reported sixth case of coronavirus and thousands of devotees come to the temple to catch a glimpse of the Lord Balaji and in such a time, it our responsibility to take every precaution,” Mr. Rajan said.

Earlier the Balaji temple has organised many special prayers for COVID-19 victims and for its control.

SIASAT NEWS

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.