Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap: Chaos at KG Hospital

Visakhapatnam: Utter chaos prevailed at the government-run King George Hospital (KGH) where people affected by the gas leakage from a chemical plant were brought in early on Thursday.

Already under stress due to the Covid-19 situation, the doctors and other medical staff at the hospital have been making frantic efforts to provide medical aid to the gas leak victims.

Three persons succumbed while undergoing treatment.

KGH officials said they were mobilizing all the human resources and equipment to deal with the situation. They claimed that they have sufficient number of ventilators to tackle the emergency.

10 persons on ventilators

At least 10 persons were put on ventilators while some others were being supported with oxygen.

About 70 people were shifted to various private hospitals in the city.

Families separated from each other in the utter confusion that prevailed after the gas leakage have frantically searching for their loved ones. People ran helter skelter after the leakage of Styrene from LG Polymers India plant in RR Venkatapuram near Gopalpatnam.

Hundreds of people inhaled gas: Municipal Commissioner

Municipal Commissioner Srijana Gummalla said the gas leaked from the plant around 2.30 a.m. Hundreds of people who inhaled the gas either fell unconscious or felt breathing problems, she said.

Shocking scenes were witnessed with people including women and children lying unconscious on the roads. People were seen rushing the victims to ambulances and private vehicles.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials threw water through mist blowers to subside the effect of the gas leak at Gopalapatnam area.

Death toll in Visakhapatnam gas leak mishap rises to 8

At least eight people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak in RR Venkatapuram village here on Thursday.

The mishap took place at LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam.

“Eight persons have died so far in the incident, right now the gas has been neutralised. One of the antidotes is drinking a lot of water. Around 800 were shifted to hospital, many have been discharged,” Director-General of Police (DGP) Damodar Goutam Sawang told ANI.

He also said that an investigation will be carried out to see how this happened.

Source: With inputs from IANS/ANI

