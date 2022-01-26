Visakhapatnam is now Andhra Pradesh’s smallest district

Visakhapatnam: The port and industrial city of Andhra Pradesh (AP), Visakhapatnam will be the smallest part of district under the same name, under reconstitution of the districts.

After Andhra Pradesh announce about 13 new district in the state, the extent of Visakhapatnam district is now reduced to 928 sq.km with two revenue divisions.

The newly formed Bheemunipatnam and Visakhapatnam comprised ten mandals and the six Assembly segments of Bheemunipatnam, Vizag East, Vizag North, Vizag West and south and Gajuwaka.

Prakasam district, with a size of 14,322 square kilometres, has emerged as the largest in the state, while Kurnool, with a population of 23.66 lakh, would be the most populous. The newly constituted Alluri Seetharama Raju district, which includes just three Assembly segments of Paderu, Araku, and Rampachodavaram, as well as two revenue divisions of Paderu and Rampachodavaram, has the smallest population of 9.54 lakh people.

In addition, the state administration has suggested expanding the 51 revenue divisions by ten to twelve additional divisions. Madanapalle revenue division, with 33 mandals in Chittoor district, is now the largest.