By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 21st December 2020 1:43 pm IST
Vishakapatnam youth dies by suicide in Durgam Cheruvu
Hyderabad: A 24-year-old youngster on Sunday died by suicide by jumping into Madhapur’s Durgam Cheruvu. The youth was identified as Sheikh Bilal Hussain, hailing from Vishakapatnam.

According to the reports by The Hindu, Police said that Hussain (24) jumped into the lake from the new cable bridge and died by suicide.  As soon as visitors on the bridge alerted, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the lake. He was identified based on a copy of his Aadhar card, which was found in his pocket.

A flight ticket was also found in his pocket, which showed that he took an Indigo flight from Vizag to Hyderabad on December 18. It is suspected that he took the extreme step as he was upset over not getting a job. Further investigation is underway, said the Madhapur inspector P Ravindra Prasad.

Bilal’s parents were informed about the incident and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added. 

