Vishal Aditya, Nikki Tamboli dating? See their viral mushy pics

Mumbai: Vishal Aditya Singh and Nikki Tamboli, who are currently shooting for Khatron Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, have been giving their fans and followers a glimpses with their fellow contestants. It was reported that Vishal is the first contestant to have been eliminated from the show. Post his elimination, he has been sharing pictures of himself on social media.

Of all, what grabbed netizen’s attention is Vishal’s recent Instagram post with Nikki Tamboli and the quirky caption is truly unmissable. In the pictures, the duo can be seen twining in white and striking different poses in a picturesque location. In the first picture, the duo can be seen sitting outdoors and striking a pose as they adorably look at each other.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Vishal wrote, “a Monday girl with a Sunday boy @nikki_tamboli @colorstv #kkk11.” As soon as Aditya shared the post, Nikki soon went on to leave a sweet comment on the post. She wrote, “You are just amazing the way you are @vishalsingh713 🌟🌟🌟💖💖💖 #lotsoflove”. Nikki Tamboli’s comment went on to receive many likes and sub-comments. Take a look at Nikki’s comment below.

As soon as the post went viral, fans have gone all out to root for them as a couple. While many went gaga over the post, some of the users expressed their wish to see the duo to dating. One fan wrote, ‘Uff kya chemistry hai.’ Another Instagram user wrote, ‘Dil aagaya hai.. couple ban jao.’ A third user wrote, ‘look cute together.’ One fan wrote, ‘Please date’.