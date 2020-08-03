Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal play siblings in ‘Mosagallu’

Hyderabad: Aug 3 : Actors Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal will be seen playing siblings in their upcoming film.

Titled “Mosagallu”, the Telugu film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin, and it also features Suniel Shetty in a pivotal role. The crime drama is based on a true story about the world’s biggest IT scam.

“Familial relations in Indian movies are rare when it comes to a leading actor or an actress playing siblings on-screen,” said a source, about Vishnu and Kajal playing siblings.

Reports coming in stated that Kajal Aggarwal is said to have gone through a special workshop for “Mosagallu”. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty will be seen playing a police officer in the film, the cast also includes Ruhani Singh, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep in a prominent roles.

Co-produced by Vishnu Manchu, “Mosagallu” was originally scheduled for a worldwide release this summer but a revised release schedule is being drawn up owing to the closure of cinemas in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.