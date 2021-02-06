Visiting Assam, Bengal to launch infra projects: PM

New Delhi, Feb 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he will be visiting Assam and West Bengal on Sunday to launch several infrastructure projects.

In a series of tweets, Modi shared details of his visits to the two poll-bound states. Assmebly polls in Assam and West Bengal will be held in April-May this year.

“I will be among the people of Assam tomorrow. At a programme in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur district, the ‘Asom Mala’ programme will be launched, which will boost the state’s road infrastructure. This initiative will contribute to Assam’s economic progress and improve connectivity,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister in another tweet said, “Foundation stones for medical colleges and hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo will be laid. This will boost Assam’s health infrastructure. In the last few years, the state has made rapid strides in health care. This has benefited not only Assam but also the entire northeast.”

Sharing the details of his programmes in West Bengal, where the BJP is combating the fierce Trinamool Congress led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, “Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At a programme there I will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. And I will also dedicate Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.”

“The foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Isodewaxing unit of Haldia Refinery will be laid. A Four-Lane ROB-cum-Flyover at Ranichak, Haldia on NH 41 would also be inaugurated,” he tweeted.

