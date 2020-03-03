menu
Vistara becomes first airline to provide ‘in-flight’ WiFi

Posted by Younus Published: March 03, 2020, 12:54 pm IST
New Delhi: The Central government on Monday announced all Airlines operating in India can now provide in-flight wi-fi services to its passengers.

“The Pilot-in-Command may permit the access of Internet services by passengers on board an aircraft in flight, through Wi-Fi onboard, when laptop, smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, e-reader or a point of sale device is used in flight mode or airplane mode,” the Government’s notification read.

Meanwhile, Vistara Airlines would be the first plane in India to begin the in-flight wifi-services in India.

