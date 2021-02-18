Vistara commences non-stop flights on Delhi-Frankfurt route

New Delhi, Feb 18 : Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday commenced non-stop flight operations between Delhi and Frankfurt, under the travel bubble agreement between India and Germany.

Accordingly, the inaugural flight was operated by Vistara’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. The airline will fly between the two cities twice a week – on Thursdays and Saturdays.

“The launch of our services to Frankfurt is another important step ahead in our commitment towards growing our global network and strengthening our presence in Europe,” said Vistara’s Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

“As one of world’s busiest aviation hubs, Frankfurt promises great opportunities for India’s best airline to grow in the global market.”

