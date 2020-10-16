Vistara increases flight frequency between Delhi and London

New Delhi, Oct 15 : Full-service carrier Vistara on Thursday said it has boosted service between Delhi and London Heathrow for the winter schedule.

The airline is operating these flights as part of the bilateral “transport bubble” agreement between India and the UK.

“The airline has increased frequency from the current 4x weekly to 5x weekly flights from November 21, further ramping up to 7x weekly or daily flights effective December 1,” the airline said in a statement.

“Vistara’s Delhi-London route will continue to be serviced by its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft….”

Besides, it added that flight timings have been retimed for customers’ convenience, effective October 25.

