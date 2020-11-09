Vistara launches services between Delhi and Dehradun

New Delhi, Nov 9 : Full-service carrier Vistara on Monday launched services between Delhi and Dehradun, marking its entry into Uttarakhand.

“We are pleased to start services to Dehradun, a step that reflects our commitment to densifying our domestic network while we expand our international footprint,” said Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan.

“We see Dehradun as an important addition to our network, given the nature of air traffic to and from the city which includes corporate and leisure travellers, SME owners, students, members of the civil society, etc.,” he added.

The airline said that it will operate three flights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The airline is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.