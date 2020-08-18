Vistara to operate ‘special, non-stop’ Delhi-London flights

New Delhi, Aug 18 : Full-service carrier Vistara will operate ‘special, non-stop’ flights between Delhi and London’s Heathrow from August 28 to September 30.

The airline said that the flights have been introduced as part of the bilateral ‘transport bubble’ formed between India and the UK.

“During the period, Vistara will fly thrice a week between the two cities — on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays,” the airline said in a statement.

“The airline will deploy its brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft on the route to provide an exceptional, non-stop flying experience to travellers in both directions.”

Recently, the airline received its second Dreamliner aircraft, further strengthening its fleet to operate more such long-haul flights and expand its international operations.

“Vistara is also seeking necessary regulatory approvals to soon operate similar special flights to Paris, France, and Frankfurt in Germany,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa or entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

“The arrival of our second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner further strengthens our fleet and underlines our commitment to expand globally,” said Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara.

“There is an inherent need for an Indian carrier with modern fleet, world-class cabin products and onboard service to fly non-stop on long-haul routes.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.