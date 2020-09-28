Visva Bharati starts construction of boundary wall at Poush Mela ground

Kolkata, Sep 28 : Activities pertaining to the fencing off of the Poush Mela ground by the Visva Bharati in Shantiniketan finally began on Monday as the authorities started erecting the boundary wall around the fair ground.

The decision was taken on the basis of an instruction given by the four-member committee of the Calcutta High Court on Sunday after a meeting with the district administration and the university authorities.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the Visva Bharati incident and formed a four-member committee to find a solution to the ongoing tension over the central university’s campus.

The four-member committee, headed by Justice Sanjib Bandopadhyay, have three other members — justice Arijit Bandopadhyay, advocate general Kishor Dutta and additional solicitor general Y.J. Dastur.

The district police will look after the security and law and order issue if anything untoward happens over the fencing off drive.

Sources said the concrete wall will be two-and-a-half feet high around the entire fair ground with iron fencing on top.

An incident took place last month when a large number of local people, backed by the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress leaders, went on rampage protesting against the construction of the boundary wall at the Poush Mela ground that belongs to Visva Bharati authorities in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Tension had erupted as the Visva Bharati authorities decided to fence off the ground by erecting a boundary wall and started the construction work.

Hundreds of irate locals, under the banner of Save Poush Mela Committee, had barged into the fair ground, damaged university properties and vandalised temporary shelters. Irate people were seen breaking plastic chairs and other structures that were installed there on a temporary basis. They had also dismantled one of the varsity gates using a JCB pay-loader machine.

According to varsity sources, the Visva Bharati authorities decided to scrap Poush Mela for its ‘bitter experience’ with the local traders in the last two years while organising the fair.

There have been tussles between the authorities and local traders and artisans in the past for making the latter comply with the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

Source: IANS

