Vitara Brezza clocks 6L sales within 5 years of launch

New Delhi, March 4 : Maruti Suzuki on Thursday said it has cumulatively sold six lakh units of compact SUV Vitara Brezza since the vehicle’s launch five years ago.

“Launched in 2016, Vitara Brezza has consistently received appreciation from its customers and critics owing to its all-in-one package of power, refinement, convenience, comfort and premium-ness,” said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

“We have also introduced the 1.5L four cylinder-petrol engine in the all-new Vitara Brezza early last year, making it the most refined SUV in its segment.”

The compact SUV is equipped with the powerful 1.5L four cylinder-petrol engine.

“With the bigger and better 1.5 Litre K-series BS6 petrol engine which delivers an outstanding fuel efficiency of 18.76 km per litre for automatic and 17.03km per litre for the manual, Vitara Brezza has disrupted its segment with this unique offering,” the company said in the statement.

–IANS

