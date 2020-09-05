Vivek Agnihotri on why he feels unsafe in Mumbai

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 3:30 am IST
Vivek Agnihotri on why he feels unsafe in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 5 : After Kangana Ranaut declared on social media that she feels unsafe to live in Mumbai, comparing the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Taliban, it is filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who has come down heavily on the city and the ruling Maharashtra government.

“At a personal level, when it comes to the spirit of the city, I think Mumbai is safe. But I want to mention from where the whole sense of being unsafe comes. The politicians who are ruling the state, the administration, are bad people. They are always discriminating. They are bigots and they are engaging in politics of regionalism,” claimed Agnihotri while speaking to IANS.

READ:  Varun Sood opens up on filling in for Raftaar in 'Roadies Revolution'

He added: “After I wrote about the inefficiency of the state government while handling the Covid-19 situation, and the deaths of so many people, and the Palghar Sadhu lynching case, the Mumbai police sent officers at my house and they tried to threaten me. I was told to remove my tweet, they tried to create psychological pressure because they are powerful people.”

“Of course, they cannot stop my voice, but such behaviour by the political force surely makes one unsafe. These politicians makes us feel unsafe,” Agnihotri declared.

“I am not talking on behalf of Kangana but it is also true that she got threats from political powers. She did not say that everyone is unsafe in Mumbai, she said that she feels unsafe, after receiving threats from the government. So she has the right to decide what she wants to do and I am not directly commenting on her comment,” the filmmaker added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  'Serious situation': SC's Justice Mishra declines farewell invites
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close