Vivek Agnihotri on why he feels unsafe in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 5 : After Kangana Ranaut declared on social media that she feels unsafe to live in Mumbai, comparing the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Taliban, it is filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who has come down heavily on the city and the ruling Maharashtra government.

“At a personal level, when it comes to the spirit of the city, I think Mumbai is safe. But I want to mention from where the whole sense of being unsafe comes. The politicians who are ruling the state, the administration, are bad people. They are always discriminating. They are bigots and they are engaging in politics of regionalism,” claimed Agnihotri while speaking to IANS.

He added: “After I wrote about the inefficiency of the state government while handling the Covid-19 situation, and the deaths of so many people, and the Palghar Sadhu lynching case, the Mumbai police sent officers at my house and they tried to threaten me. I was told to remove my tweet, they tried to create psychological pressure because they are powerful people.”

“Of course, they cannot stop my voice, but such behaviour by the political force surely makes one unsafe. These politicians makes us feel unsafe,” Agnihotri declared.

“I am not talking on behalf of Kangana but it is also true that she got threats from political powers. She did not say that everyone is unsafe in Mumbai, she said that she feels unsafe, after receiving threats from the government. So she has the right to decide what she wants to do and I am not directly commenting on her comment,” the filmmaker added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.