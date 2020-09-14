Vivek Agnihotri the new cultural representative at ICCR

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 9:16 pm IST

Mumbai, Sep 14 : Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been appointed as the new cultural representative for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

“I am extremely honoured by Indian Council For Culture Relations (ICCR), India’s apex body on the promotion of great Indian culture across the world for including cinema, and I am deeply honoured for being the first person from the Indian film industry to represent the cause of this industry in the overall cultural promotion globally. I will perform my duties as a cultural ambassador representing the film industry to the best of ability,” Agnihotri said.

ICCR was founded in 1950 by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, independent India’s first Education Minister. Its main objectives are actively participating in the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes pertaining to India’s external cultural relations, fostering and strengthening cultural relations and mutual understanding between India and other countries, and promoting cultural exchange with other countries and people, besides developing relations with nations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

