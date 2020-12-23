Vivek Oberoi recreates his entry scene from ‘Saathiya’ as movie clocks 18 years

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 24th December 2020 12:11 am IST

Mumbai: As one of his notable movies ‘Saathiya’ completed 18 years on the horizon of Indian cinema, Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Wednesday reminisced his memories of the film by recreating his entry scene from the movie.

The ‘Masti’ actor took to Instagram and wrote, “O humdum suniyo re…o janiya suniyo re…haha.. cannot believe it’s been 18 years…!”.

Along with the post he also shared a short video clip of his montage from the song ‘Oh humdum soniyo re’ from the movie ‘Saathiya’.

In context to the film, Oberoi said, “On this very occasion yours truly has decided to ride his way down memory lane!! Thank you for showering your love to Aditya & Suhani. #18yearsofsaathiya,” he mentioned in the same post and thanked the members who were associated with the flick.

The Shaad Ali directorial movie showcases a love story, by stellar performances from the lead actors – Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukherjee.

The movie was also complemented by the melodious music of A.R.Rahman. Released eighteen years ago in the year 2002, the film won some notable awards including Filmfare and IIFA for various zoners.

