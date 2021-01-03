Vivek Oberoi reveals his ‘most blissful place’

Mumbai, Jan 3 : Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi on Sunday went down memory lane and tweeted his family photo. As a child, he used to find sitting on the lap of his father and actor Suresh Oberoi, the most blissful place.

The black and white photo features him with his parents and sister.

“Sitting on Dad’s lap – the most blissful place in the world. Sharing the frame are the two most beautiful women who are my source of inspiration and unshakeable strength! Love you all to the moon and back!

Koi lauta de mujhe bachpan ke din!

#ChildhoodMemories

#Throwback,” Vivek tweeted.

On the work front, Vivek last starred in the 2019 film “PM Narendra Modi”.

He will be seen in the horror flick “Rosie: The Saffron Chapter”, which is said to be based on true events that happened in Gurugram. He also has whodunit thriller film “Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?” in his kitty.

