Vivek Oberoi to lend voice for Tenali Rama film

The film will be released across the country in 12 different languages with Oberoi doing the voice-over for the main character of the Hindi film.

New Delhi: Actor Vivek Oberoi is all set to lend his voice for the upcoming animated film ‘Dhira‘ based on the life of legendary poet Tenali Rama.

Vijay Sethupathi, B Sai Sreenivas, and Jeet have been roped in to lend their voices for the Tamil, Telugu, Bengali versions of the film respectively.

Vijay Sethupathi, B Sai Sreenivas, and Jeet have been roped in to lend their voices for the Tamil, Telugu, Bengali versions of the film respectively.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share an update about the film along with its first look poster.

ANIMATION FILM… #Dhira – based on legendary poet #TenaliRama – to be PAN-#India release [12 languages]… Voice-over for *main character*: #VivekOberoi [#Hindi], #VijaySethupathi [#Tamil], #BSaiSreenivas [#Telugu], #Jeet [#Bengali],” tweeted Adarsh.

The animated flick will be helmed by director Arun Kumar Rapolu.

