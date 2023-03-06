Top TV actor gets married secretly in Egypt

Mumbai: TV actor Vivian Dsena, who is best known for his acting skills, is also considered among the top handsome hunks in the TV world. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and his fans are curious to know when the Madhubala actor will start shooting for his new project. Today, we have news to share with fans of the actors but it is not about his comeback in acting. Yes, it is about his personal life and the news is that the actor got married in an intimate affair a year ago.

It is reported that Vivian Dsena married his lady love Nouran Aly in Egypt. Vivian and Aly were dating each other for a long time and have been living together in Lokhandawala for over a year now. Nouran Aly is an Egyptian journalist and that is why the couple got married in Egypt.

According to the report published in Hindustan Times, “Vivian Dsena got married to Nouran Aly in Egypt itself. They had an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple has been living together for over a year. Vivian is not someone to stay with his partner out of wedlock.”

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly

Vivian Dsena confirmed his relationship with Nouran Aly during an interview last year and even hinted that they are planning to tie the knot soon. Vivian Dsena was first married to Vahbiz Dorabjee in 2013 but the couple separated in 2016 due to incompatibility and formally got divorced in 2021.

Vivian Dsena was last seen in Sirf Tum, which was aired on Colors TV.